<p>Bengaluru: As many as 72 flights were cancelled at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday, due to airspace restrictions in West Asia.</p>.<p>With 39 arrivals and 33 departures cancelled, flights to Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai and Doha were majorly impacted, an airport representative said. </p>.<p>The uncertainty in the Gulf region has left several people stranded at the airport and also impacted employment opportunities of many. Between March 1 and 2, at least 122 flights have been cancelled at KIA. These not only include flights to West Asian destinations, but also connecting flights to various European cities. </p>.Uncertainty in the air as airlines cancel 16 flights at Bengaluru airport.<p><strong>Plans gone awry</strong></p>.<p>Ayaz (name changed), a 40-year-old resident of JC Nagar, was scheduled to start his new job at a logistics firm in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, this week.</p>.<p>“I was set to fly out on Monday, but now that flights are cancelled, the company has postponed my joining date indefinitely. I’m praying I don’t lose this job,” he told DH. A recent MBA, scheduled to join a marketing firm in Dubai, also shared a similar experience. </p>.<p><strong>Loss of pay</strong></p>.<p>For Pradeep, who works in the sales sector in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, an extended vacation comes with a loss of pay. </p>.<p>“I moved to Saudi Arabia last year, and I came back home to Bengaluru two weeks ago for vacation. I’m scheduled to return this week, but now it’s looking unlikely. If I don’t get back, my daily wages will be cut as my vacation days are over. They’ll give a grace period of only two-three days,” he elaborated. </p>.<p>To assist passengers and provide on-ground support, KIA has set up a helpdesk at the kerbside of Terminal 2. To assist stranded passengers, Bangalore International Airport Limited, the airport operator, has set up chairs, drinking water, charging stations and medical assistance at the helpdesk. </p>.<p>Airport sources at KIA told <span class="italic">DH</span> that Etihad flight EY238/239 is operating tonight. The flight is expected to arrive at 10 PM and depart at 11:10 PM to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru Airport. The outbound sector to Abu Dhabi will operate with restrictions.</p>