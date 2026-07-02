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Bengaluru: 75 km of pavements cleared in safe footpath drive, vendors protest

In Majestic and Vijayanagar, vendors opposed the eviction drive. However, there were no untoward incidents.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 23:10 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 23:10 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsFootpathPavements

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