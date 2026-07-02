Bengaluru: 75 km of pavements cleared in safe footpath drive, vendors protest

<p>Bengaluru: Earthmovers and tractors swung into action across Bengaluru on Wednesday as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-authority">Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA)</a> and the city’s five corporations launched the safe footpath campaign, clearing obstructions from roads in what authorities described as the first phase of an exercise to reclaim pedestrian spaces.</p>.<p>Some of the busiest stretches including Majestic, Sampige Road, Vijayanagar, Indiranagar, HSR Layout, JP Nagar and Jayanagar were covered in the first phase. In all, the corporations covered about 75 km in the opening day and plan to extend the drive across 1,500 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads.</p>.<p>The campaign follows <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court’s</a> directions, which held that safe and obstruction-free footpaths are a fundamental right of pedestrians.</p>.Bengaluru to launch ‘Safe Footpath Campaign’ from July 1.<p>However, the street vendors’ union opposed the move, alleging that the drive was “selective” and came without providing any alternatives.</p>.<p>The GBA cleared petty shops, pushcarts, stairs of commercial shops, advertisement boards, temporary roof extensions and sheds. The materials were taken away in tractors to ensure obstructions don’t return. In some stretches, garbage and construction debris were cleared.</p>.<p>In Majestic and Vijayanagar, vendors opposed the eviction drive. However, there were no untoward incidents.</p>.<p>Officials said that starting July 3, those obstructing footpaths would be penalised and materials seized.</p>.<p>Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the government was committed to protecting street vendors’ livelihoods. “Except on 20% of arterial roads, vending can continue on other roads, provided pedestrians are not obstructed.”</p>