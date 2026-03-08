75 properties in Bengaluru's RR Nagar zone face auction over tax dues

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) will auction 75 properties in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone on March 10. The owners have failed to pay their property tax dues, with the total pending amount accumulating to Rs 2.19 crore.</p>.<p>The auction will be held at the office of the Joint Commissioner, 18th Cross, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, at 11 am.</p> .Action initiated to auction 40 properties in Bengaluru for non-payment of tax.<p>According to the corporation, the owners of these properties failed to pay property tax even after multiple notices were sent. The corporation has also served proclamation notices to the property owners.</p>.<p>Similar auctions were earlier held on February 17, February 21 and March 6.</p>