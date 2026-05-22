7th-century Sanskrit classic on stage this Saturday

<p class="bodytext">Jagriti Theatre will present ‘Yogi vs Bhogi’, a new English language adaptation of ‘Bhagavadajjukam’, one of the oldest surviving plays in Sanskrit literature, on Saturday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The 90-minute play is about two very different people whose souls accidentally end up in each other’s bodies. The people around them have no idea what has happened, and the confusion that follows is equal parts chaos and comedy. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The production, presented by Punaha Theatre Udupi, is adapted and directed by Mahesh Dattani, with its Yakshagana choreography by Bannanje Sanjeev Suvarna, and music by Poornima Bhojraj.</p>.Bharatanatyam-jazz retelling of Shakuntala opera premieres in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">Yakshagana was incorporated into the work by Abhinav Grover, a former student of Dattani, who trained in Mumbai before relocating to Udupi to study the dance form. </p>.<p class="bodytext">For Bhat, the production resonates beyond the stage. “This work is about accepting my own vulnerabilities. Not everyone needs to be masculine or feminine all the time,” he said, adding that both sides exist in everyone. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Yogi vs Bhogi, May 23, 7.30 pm at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. Tickets online.</span> </p>