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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

7th-century Sanskrit classic on stage this Saturday

The production, presented by Punaha Theatre Udupi, is adapted and directed by Mahesh Dattani, with its Yakshagana choreography by Bannanje Sanjeev Suvarna, and music by Poornima Bhojraj.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 23:10 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 23:10 IST
India NewsBengaluruSanskrit

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