7th suspect nabbed for 'cheating' BJP ticket aspirant, claims he's not 'kebab vendor'

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has made the seventh arrest in the case pertaining to the defrauding of a BJP ticket aspirant.
BL Chenna Naik, listed as accused number 5 in the FIR, was arrested from the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday, a senior CCB officer close to the investigation said.
The FIR was filed by Govind Babu Poojari, an Indira Canteen contractor who aspired to contest the recent assembly election from Baindoor, Udupi district, on a BJP ticket.
Poojari accused eight people, including firebrand Hindutva activist Chaithra Kundapur, of conning him out of Rs 5 crore by promising him the BJP ticket. Some of the suspects allegedly posed as senior RSS and BJP leaders to deceive Poojari, according to the FIR.
Chaithra and five others were arrested on Tuesday, four days after the FIR was registered. Naik was the seventh to land in the police net. Only one more suspect — Abhinava Halasree Swami, reportedly the head of Maha Samsthana Math, Hirehadagali — remains at large, the officer added.
While CCB sleuths are making efforts to recover the money, they haven't yet tasted success.
Curiously, hours before his arrest, Naik gave a television interview and denied allegations that he had posed as a senior member of the BJP election committee in exchange for a fee of Rs 93,000. Naik also denied that he was a kebab vendor from KR Puram, as claimed by Poojari. "I'm into the fabrication business," he stated.
According to Naik, he "barely" knew Chaithra before the incident. Regarding Poojari's allegation, Naik claimed that Chaithra and other suspects, including BJP leader Gagan Kadur, had "tricked" him.
"They asked me to give Poojari a pep talk, saying they were trying to get him the BJP ticket," Naik said. "They approached me because I can speak Hindi well. I guess their plan was to misportray me."
Naik added that Chaithra approached him through Gagan, whom he had known during his stay in Kadur, Chikkamagaluru district.
In a short interaction with reporters on Thursday, Chaithra suggested that the "swamiji", who allegedly received Rs 1.5 crore from Poojari, held the key to the whole mystery.
"Catch him and you'll know the truth," she said cryptically. "Big names are involved. This was all done because Indira Canteen bills are pending."