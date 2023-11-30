8 arrested for robbery, murder of Nepali man in Bengaluru's RMC Yard

A group of eight friends has been arrested for the alleged robbery and murder of a Nepali man in the RMC Yard area.
The victim, Anil Bohra, was admitted to the hospital after being attacked, but he died on November 22.
The arrested suspects — T Chandru, 28, Jeevan, 26, Karthik, 26, Kiran Kumar, 25, Madan, 24, Munesh, 25, Nikhil, 27, and Sachin, 30 — are residents of Doddabidarakallu and Bagalagunte.
Police said the incident occurred on November 13 around 3 am on Tumakuru Road near the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Bohra and his friend were waiting for a cab when the group arrived in a goods auto and two bikes. They approached Bohra and demanded money.
When Bohra resisted, the group allegedly struck his head with a wooden log. The assailants fled the scene with Rs 5,200 and a mobile phone.
Bohra's friend rushed him to the hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. A special police team swiftly caught the eight attackers, while two other suspects remain at large.
The initial FIR, filed under sections related to robbery and criminal intimidation, has been amended to include Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).