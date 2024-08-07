8-month pregnant woman dies as lorry runs over her on Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway

Police said that the crash occurred around 8 am outside a restaurant at Yedehalli Cross on the highway. A speeding tipper lorry carrying jalli stones slammed the brakes to avoid hitting a KSRTC bus that was slowing down ahead of it. In doing so, the lorry swerved to the left, hitting the two-wheeler.

“He was probably going really fast because the brakes didn't seem to work, so he lost control of the vehicle and moved to the left suddenly. Sinchana and Manjunath were riding on the left. The crash caused both of them to fall; the lorry went over her,” said a police officer from Nelamangala.

Manjunath fell to his left and sustained minor injuries but Sinchana fell to her right. The back wheels of the lorry went over her.

According to the police, Sinchana was due to deliver later this month.

The lorry driver, identified as Arun Kumar (27), has been arrested.