8 years on, Kempegowda Layout still lacks basic infrastructure

The site allottees pointed out a number of deficiencies in BDA’s management of the layout. From lack of planning to failure in the assessment of work quantity to monitoring, BDA has failed, they said. The allottees have also written to multiple authorities from Deputy Chief Minister to BDA Commissioner, pointing out a dire need for the appointment of officers. According to the letter, only two Special Land Acquisition officers and one surveyor were put in charge of acquiring close to 1,300 acres for the layout and only five engineers were overseeing the civil works across the 2,697 acres.