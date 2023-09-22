8 years on, Kempegowda Layout still lacks basic infrastructure

Nearly eight years since the allotment of sites, the site owners at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) have been struggling to get basic infrastructure to construct houses. The data on the progress of the works at the layout clearly indicates the lack of intent to complete the works.
According to data, exclusively accessed by DH, between July 2022 and July 2023, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) managed to lay only 10.3 km of roads at the layout. While close to 18 km of drains and 49 culverts were laid in one year, there has been zero progress on the construction of minor bridges and stormwater drains in the layout.
Not just over the last year, work has been stalled for nearly three years now, the site allottees pointed out. “Sites were allotted in 2016 and the BDA awarded tenders for the infrastructure works in 2018. While there was some progress till 2020, the works hit a roadblock after the pandemic. Since 2020, there has been hardly any progress,” said A S Suryakiran from the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) Open forum.
While the data showed that BDA had laid only close to 10 km of roads in a year, Surya Kiran pointed out that they were only mud roads and the BDA is yet to asphalt them.
The site allottees pointed out a number of deficiencies in BDA’s management of the layout. From lack of planning to failure in the assessment of work quantity to monitoring, BDA has failed, they said. The allottees have also written to multiple authorities from Deputy Chief Minister to BDA Commissioner, pointing out a dire need for the appointment of officers. According to the letter, only two Special Land Acquisition officers and one surveyor were put in charge of acquiring close to 1,300 acres for the layout and only five engineers were overseeing the civil works across the 2,697 acres.
Sources in BDA said that there was a variation in the quantity of work tendered out and what was required on the ground. There have also been allegations that additional payments have been made to the contractors and the authorities are now scrutinising it.
BDA Chairman Rakesh Singh, who acknowledged the delay, said that the internal issues were being resolved. “There are a few internal issues concerning variation quantity and funds. However, they are being resolved. We will make sure that a dedicated team of officials and dedicated funds will be earmarked for the layout to ensure work gathers pace,” he told DH.
So far, BDA has missed multiple deadlines set by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and the petition committee of the assembly. In the most recent review, the petition committee has directed the BDA to complete the works within 14 months.