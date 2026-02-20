<p>Bengaluru: An 80-year-old man was charred to death in a suspected short circuit at his house in Kengeri on Wednesday night.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Mylaraappa, a resident of Thimmarayappa Circle in Mailasandra. He was living alone in a house adjacent to his granddaughter’s house.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the incident occurred between 2 am and 2.30 am.</p>.Fire guts over 50 sheds near Kudlu Gate in Bengaluru.<p>A relative noticed the house on fire and alerted the family. With help from neighbours, the fire was doused. When the family members entered the house, they found Mylaraappa burnt and alerted the Kengeri police.</p>.<p>Police said he had undergone amputation of his left leg due to gangrene and had difficulty moving.</p>.<p>Preliminary inquiry suggests a short circuit might have triggered the fire. Further investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.</p>