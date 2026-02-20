Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

80-year-old charred to death in suspected short circuit fire in Kengeri

Preliminary inquiry suggests a short circuit might have triggered the fire.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 20:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 20:24 IST
India NewsBengaluruFireKengerishort circuit

Follow us on :

Follow Us