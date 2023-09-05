Home
80-yr-old mowed down by two-wheeler

Last Updated 05 September 2023, 03:04 IST

An elderly man who was grievously injured after being hit by a two-wheeler on Sunday afternoon, died on Monday.

Around 1.30 pm on Sunday, Sannayya, the 80-year-old resident of Gayathri Nagar, was crossing the railway parallel road in Subramanyanagar near Malleswaram when the unidentified two-wheeler rider crashed into him, left him sprawling on the road, and fled the scene immediately.  

Sannayya, who sustained severe head and internal injuries, was shifted to a private hospital in Malleswaram, where he died at 11.30 am on Monday.

The body was handed over to his son Mahesh. Malleswaram traffic police have filed an FIR against the bike rider and have launched an investigation.

(Published 05 September 2023, 03:04 IST)
