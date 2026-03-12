<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> North City Corporation has identified 81 properties that have defaulted on property tax payment and will place them for auction.</p>.<p>Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar said the auction will be held at Yelahanka Mini Vidhana Soudha on Friday at 3 pm.</p>.<p>"Within the corporation’s jurisdiction, 47 properties have tax arrears of Rs 1.32 crore in Zone 1. In Zone 2, 34 properties owe Rs 62 lakh. In total, tax arrears of Rs 1.94 crore are pending from 81 properties," the commissioner said.</p>.Action initiated to auction 40 properties in Bengaluru for non-payment of tax.<p>This is the second attempt to auction the properties.</p>.<p>On March 6, no bidders came forward and the corporation retained them temporarily.</p>.<p>Under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act 2025, property owners within the corporation limits must pay property tax every financial year. The 2024 Property Tax Assessment, Collection and Administration Rules allow authorities to auction properties to recover unpaid dues.</p>.<p>Officials said show-cause and demand notices were issued to property tax defaulters, and details are available on the corporation’s official website.</p>.<p>"Even after providing sufficient opportunities, the dues were not cleared. Hence, these properties will be subjected to distress sale (auction)," the corporation said.</p>.<p>If owners clear pending property tax before the auction, their properties will be removed from the auction list. Owners may also raise objections with the respective Joint Commissioner’s office.</p>