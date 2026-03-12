Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

81 tax-default properties in Bengaluru up for auction on Friday

Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar said the auction will be held at Yelahanka Mini Vidhana Soudha on Friday at 3 pm.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 22:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 22:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsauctionproperty tax

Follow us on :

Follow Us