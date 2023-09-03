83-year-old man mowed down by two-wheeler in Bengaluru

An 83-year-old man was struck by a two-wheeler on Tumakuru Road last Friday and tragically passed away in the hospital the following morning.
The victim, Neelakanta, was in the process of crossing the road near the Vaishnavi Sapphire Mall in Yeshwanthpur at approximately 7:30 pm. A two-wheeler, approaching from Goraguntepalya, collided with him, resulting in severe head injuries.
He was transported to KIMS Hospital on KR Road, where he succumbed to his injuries around 10.30 am on Saturday.
The Yeshwanthpur traffic police have apprehended the accused, identified as Jayanth, and have filed a case against him.
According to the victim’s son, Neelakanta was on his way to Yeshwanthpur railway station.