83-year-old man smothers ailing wife before dying by suicide in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: An elderly man allegedly killed his ailing wife and died by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suicide">suicide</a> following a domestic dispute, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The deceased, both from Bihar, are 77-year-old Sumitra Prasad and her 83-year-old husband, Shivanandam Prasad. The couple had recently come to the city and were staying with their son near Sampigehalli.</p>.Bride-to-be, parents consume poison, die by suicide in T Narsipur village; blame local youth in death note.<p>The woman had vision problems and heart ailments, and both suffered from age-related health issues, police said. The couple frequently argued about their declining health.</p>.<p>After one such argument on Monday night, Prasad smothered Sumitra to death before dying by suicide in their room after having dinner, police said. The bodies were found the following morning.</p>.<p>Sampigehalli police visited the spot, registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem.</p>