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83-year-old man smothers ailing wife before dying by suicide in Bengaluru

he couple had recently come to the city and were staying with their son near Sampigehalli.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 01:50 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 01:50 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSuicide

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