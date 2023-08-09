8,400 suggestions from public for ‘Brand Bengaluru’    

Bengaluru needs a well-made master plan and a comprehensive mobility plan to ensure we move towards ‘Agile Bengaluru’, believes experts, citizens, and other stakeholders who participated at the meeting as a part of the 'Brand Bengaluru' initiative.
Officials have received 8,412 suggestions from the public for Agile Bengaluru, one of the seven themes chosen under the Brand Bengaluru initiative.
BBMP officials, in coordination with the Ramaiah Institute of Management and Indian Institute of Science, are now studying the various suggestions to prepare a detailed report.
Speaking at the stakeholder meeting on ‘Brand Bengaluru: Agile and Sustainable Mobility For All’, BS Prahlad, BBMP Engineer-in-Chief, said Bengaluru was ranked second among the cities with the most traffic density and the number of vehicles in the city has touched 1.09 crore as compared to 1.7 lakh in 1985.
“In 2022 alone, close to 247 people have lost their lives in accidents on Bengaluru roads. We need to prevent such incidents. Also, there is a need to improve the footpaths to ensure pedestrians are safe. We will work towards these goals,” he said.
Better public transport, prohibition of unauthorised parking, the need for dedicated cycle lanes, and better footpaths were among the other suggestions received.