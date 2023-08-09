8,400 suggestions from public for ‘Brand Bengaluru’    

Bengaluru needs a well-made master plan and a comprehensive mobility plan to ensure we move towards ‘Agile Bengaluru’, believes experts, citizens, and other stakeholders who participated at the meeting as a part of the 'Brand Bengaluru' initiative.

Officials have received 8,412 suggestions from the public for Agile Bengaluru, one of the seven themes chosen under the Brand Bengaluru initiative.

BBMP officials, in coordination with the Ramaiah Institute of Management and Indian Institute of Science, are now studying the various suggestions to prepare a detailed report.