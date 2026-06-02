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87 vehicles seized in Bengaluru on IPL final night   

Of the vehicles seized, 83 were two-wheelers, three were autorickshaws, and one was a car.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 20:31 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 20:31 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsIPL

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