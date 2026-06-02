<p>Bengaluru: The city police seized 87 vehicles for law and order and traffic violations on the night of the IPL final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday.</p>.<p>Of the vehicles seized, 83 were two-wheelers, three were autorickshaws, and one was a car.</p>.IPL 2026 final: Bengaluru Traffic cops announce measures for public safety.<p>"Further legal action will be taken against the riders and drivers of these vehicles," police said in a statement.</p>.<p>Senior officers and personnel were deployed on patrol duty. Check-posts were established across the city, and police inspected vehicles involved in stunt riding, triple riding, and other suspicious activity.</p>.<p>A total of 99 vehicle-checking and nakabandi points were set up, while 721 beat patrol and 270 combined beat patrol were deployed. Police inspected 2,502 two-wheelers, 556 autorickshaws, and 458 four-wheelers during the operation.</p>.<p>While the city remained largely peaceful, some people under the influence of alcohol engaged in unruly behaviour in parts of the city. Police dispersed them and ensured no untoward incidents occurred.</p>