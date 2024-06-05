9 detained for gambling; cops recover cash, card deck

The Ramamurthy Nagar police have detained nine people for illegal gambling, police said on Tuesday.
Police said that on May 2, they received a tip-off that 10 to 12 men were gambling near Kalkere. They acted on the tip-off and registered a non-cognizable report (NCR).
The Ramamurthy Nagar police then approached the court and after permission was granted, raided the spot and detained nine people. The police recovered Rs 70,000 in cash and a deck of cards.
"The nine suspects were released after they were issued a notice of appearance under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC),” a police officer said, adding that further investigations are underway.
Published 05 June 2024, 04:14 IST