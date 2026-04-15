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97 employees fall ill after suspected food poisoning at Bengaluru office canteen

Samples of the leftover food have been sent for testing and results are awaited
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 20:30 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 20:30 IST
BengaluruFood Poisoning

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