97 employees fall ill after suspected food poisoning at Bengaluru office canteen

<p>Bengaluru: In a suspected case of food poisoning at a private company canteen in north Bengaluru’s Devanahalli, 97 employees fell ill and were hospitalised.</p>.<p>The employees reported abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and other symptoms consistent with food poisoning.</p>.<p>According to Dr Krishna Reddy, Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer, the affected employees had eaten at the office canteen and were admitted to two private hospitals. No casualties have been reported, he added.</p>.<p>Samples of the leftover food have been sent for testing and results are awaited, Reddy said.</p>.<p>Employees said they had idli and vada for breakfast, and rice with sambar for lunch on Tuesday. Many began experiencing symptoms by Tuesday night, with several requiring hospitalisation by Wednesday morning.</p>.<p>Officials said the patients were treated with intravenous fluids to stabilise their condition.</p>