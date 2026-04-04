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A century of history, gone in 48 hours: Dewan's heritage home razed for flats

The building featured salient characteristics of early 20th-century Basavanagudi architecture, including spacious layouts, red-oxide floors, and tall Madras roof terraces.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 20:31 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 20:31 IST
India NewsBengaluruMysoreMysore Dewan

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