<p>Bengaluru: The 119-year-old heritage residence of Sir MN Krishna Rao, former Dewan of the princely state of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com.tags/mysore">Mysore</a>, is set to be demolished to make way for mixed residential and commercial redevelopment.</p>.<p>By Thursday evening, the bungalow, located directly opposite the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jayanagar">Jayanagar</a> park that bears the Dewan's name, had been stripped of its ornate teak doors and signature windows. Locals say the structure will be completely razed within 48 hours.</p>.<p>The news has triggered an outpouring from heritage lovers, many of whom have taken to social media to share memories of the building and its iconic red-oxide corridors.</p>.<p>Suresh Moona, a columnist on Bengaluru history and a close friend of the Dewan's grandson M Narendra, told DH that the century-old structure was one of the few well-maintained heritage buildings remaining in the city.</p>.<p>Narendra, who resided in the house, frequently welcomed heritage enthusiasts and academics interested in the architectural study of old Bangalore.</p>.<p>"He used to show me old pictures, brass coverings, and the original wiring," Moona said. "He had a massive collection upstairs featuring vintage furniture, a radio, and a gramophone from the bygone era that belonged to the Dewan himself."</p>.<p>Rao had donated funds to develop the park in front of his bungalow, which is why it was named in his honour.</p>.Davangere: 16 houses built on encroached land demolished .<p>The building featured salient characteristics of early 20th-century Basavanagudi architecture, including spacious layouts, red-oxide floors, and tall Madras roof terraces. It represented the traditional culture of the Mysore state, with a large site, wide gates, servant quarters, and fruit trees within the compound.</p>.<p>Narendra had authored a coffee table book on the building, which featured an extensive album of photographs.</p>.<p>A member of the Basavanagudi Heritage Forum noted that many of the family's heirs have settled abroad and find it difficult to maintain ancestral heritage structures. They are consequently being approached by apartment builders who offer redevelopment deals.</p>.<p>"This is happening to many heritage buildings in the vicinity. The government should take the initiative and preserve these heritage structures as museums for future generations," he added.</p>