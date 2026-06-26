A 'chain' reaction: What caused Bengaluru Metro Purple Line snag at Cubbon Park

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a> services on the Purple Line encountered another snag during the peak hour on Thursday after the doors of a train did not close properly at the Cubbon Park station, and passengers had to be deboarded. </p><p>Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL in a statement released on Friday said a 'metal chain' stuck in the train door guideway caused the snag on June 25, 2026.</p><p>"A detailed examination of the train and its door systems has confirmed that there was no technical malfunction in the train equipment," the statement read. </p><p>According to preliminary investigation findings carried out by Operations and Maintenance teams, a metal chain belonging to a commuter was lodged in the train door guideway, that prevented the doors from closing properly.</p>.Another snag in Bengaluru's Namma Metro: Commuters deboarded at Cubbon Park as doors fail to shut\n.<p>"BMRCL places the highest priority on passenger safety. All necessary safety protocols were followed before the train was cleared for service. We remain committed to providing safe, reliable and efficient Metro services to the public," it added. </p><p>The snag left the Challaghatta-bound train stranded at the station for 17 minutes and delayed at least five services moving in the same direction. </p><p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said commuters were deboarded at Cubbon Park for a "safety procedure," which was necessitated by a "technical snag".</p>