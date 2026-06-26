Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

A 'chain' reaction: What caused Bengaluru Metro Purple Line snag at Cubbon Park

According to preliminary investigation, a metal chain stuck in the train door guideway prevented the doors from closing properly.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 05:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 05:29 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma MetroBMRCLPurple Line

Follow us on :

Follow Us