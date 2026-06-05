A fairytale with Kannada twist returns next Saturday

<p class="bodytext">Nearly five decades after it first premiered, ‘Cinderella’ returns to the stage next weekend, bringing with it a legacy that spans generations of theatre-goers in the city.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Presented by the Bengaluru-based theatre group Prabhath Kalavidaru, the production was first staged in 1977 under the direction of the late T V Gopinath Das. Since then, it has been performed more than 1,000 times and was last staged in 2023.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While the storyline has remained unchanged, the production has evolved in its technical presentation. What began with projected lighting effects on a white backdrop now <br />incorporates LED walls, laser projections, and aerial acts.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The musical score, originally composed by Mysore Ananthaswamy, was later re-recorded by Praveen D Rao. The production’s soundtrack includes two numbers sung by the late renowned playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam,” says Harish Prabhath, director of the theatre group.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The 90-minute musical features more than 50 performers on stage. </p>.Cubbon Park: The park that holds a city.<p class="bodytext">Unlike other adaptations, this version carries a distinctly local flavour. Gopinath Das introduced original Kannada characters such as Mantravadi, Kodangi, Drishti Devi and Shabdha Devi, weaving Indian theatrical elements into the European fairytale. Harish says, “The production’s enduring appeal lies in its message of humanity and compassion, embodied by Cinderella’s forgiveness of those who mistreat her.”</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">On June 13, 7 pm, at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J C Road. For details, call 94482 00676/94485 74370.</span></p>