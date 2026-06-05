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A fairytale with Kannada twist returns next Saturday

The 49-year-old play is cherished for its message of humanity and compassion
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 00:20 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 00:20 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

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