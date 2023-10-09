A fresh burst of purple bridges the gap, welds the 44-km stretch in Bengaluru

Absence of foot overbridge hits pedestrians Metro travellers are bound to be hit by the absence of a foot overbridge (FOB) at the newly built Challaghatta station. The station’s location on Mysuru Road coincides with the up-ramp of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. Residents say it will be “very difficult” to cross the busy road to reach the metro station and add that an FOB will make things easier. However the BMRCL says constructing the FOB is “almost impossible” due to technical reasons. “We will work with the traffic police to provide a pedestrian signal there to facilitate pedestrian movement” BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said. The BMRCL has planned an underpass to provide access to residents of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.