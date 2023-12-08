A garden fair for a cause

Bengaluru: The Association of People with Disability (APD) is hosting its annual garden fair from December 8 to 17.
The fair — which will be held at the APD Horticulture Training Centre, LIC Colony, Jeevan Bima Nagar — will display a variety of cacti, palms, flower and fruit plants, ornamental and medicinal plants, and herbs developed by people with disabilities from across the state, who underwent a three-month horticulture training programme at the centre.
Organisers will also conduct a public workshop on terrace gardening and related topics during the fair.
"Usually, we conduct this fair between November and early December every year. But this year, we had several events simultaneously at the beginning of December. So, we decided to host it for 10 days, starting December 8," Nataraja, the manager at the APD centre in Jeevan Bhima Nagar, explained.
Many of the trained youth go on to become trainers or employees at the centre, while some return to their towns and participate in farming and horticulture activities. "The hands-on course helps the trainees develop a sense of self-respect and confidence as they see the fruits of their labour, literally. It gives them a new lease of life," Nataraja said.
They also learn to market and sell their products at the fair, which helps them learn crucial job and soft skills to run a business. Proceeds from the sales will go towards training people with disabilities, especially those from rural areas or economically weaker backgrounds.