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A knowledge keeper’s final task: Adavi Arts Foundation's latest production

The Tamil play draws from the memories of its director, Naren, who grew up knowing the Vaathukaaran, a clown-like figure in traditional Tamil theatre .
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 23:18 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 23:18 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakaTheatrearts

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