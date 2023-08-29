A melting pot of sporting activities

Judo coach Triveni Jitendra Singh felt such events would increase awareness amongst kids. "The concept is touch, feel, enjoy and play. All will get a chance to take a look and participate in these sports. Today's people, mainly the kids, are more keen on playing video games. Events like this will expose them to a myriad of outdoor sports and hopefully they can take some inspiration. It is never too late to start and here, we are teaching people the basics of how to play."