A rooftop space for women-first gatherings

<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru’s latest community and events space is a terrace venue that primarily caters to women. It’s called Terrace Soirée.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Since March, corporate consultant and lifestyle content creator Saloni Sabu has been hosting intimate weekend gatherings for up to 15 people at her penthouse in Indiranagar. Due to the recent rains, events have temporarily moved indoors to a community space in HSR Layout.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The space is open to people of all age groups. However, as a women-first community, men can attend only if they are accompanying a woman or a non-binary guest.</p>.<p class="bodytext">So far, Saloni has curated and hosted more than 20 events, including jam sessions, karaoke nights, board game evenings, and screenings of films and sporting events. “Board game nights and murder mystery events have seen the highest demand,” she says. One murder mystery event received more than 500 RSVPs, despite the venue’s capacity being limited to just 15 people.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Other gatherings have included bouquet-making workshops, supper clubs, and poetry meetups. “Ahead of a bouquet-making session, a few participants even joined me on a trip to KR Market at 4.30 am to buy flowers,” Saloni recalls. For supper clubs, she collaborates closely with home chefs, sampling dishes and helping curate the menu. A Nigerian-themed supper club is currently in the works.</p>.<p class="bodytext">One of her favourite memories is a poetry evening held on Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday. An attendee brought her 80-year-old grandmother, who recited Tagore’s poems from memory, leaving the audience in awe.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Around 3,500 people are part of the community’s WhatsApp group. Every Monday, Saloni conducts polls to gauge interest in upcoming events and shares ticket links on Tuesdays. With only 15 seats available, registrations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. She is also developing a loyalty programme for regular attendees.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">To join the WhatsApp community, find the link on @the_terrace_soiree on Instagram.</span></p>