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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

A rooftop space for women-first gatherings

It hosts meetups centred on board games, poetry, food or workshops every week
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 22:51 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 22:51 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakawomenMetrolife

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