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A snarl-up at the summit: The queue above the clouds

Bengaluru mountaineer recounts how overcrowding, delays and a rush for the summit create congestion in Everest's Death Zone.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 21:01 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 21:01 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsMount EverestSpecialsDH Spotlight

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