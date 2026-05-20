<p>Bengaluru: The township project has also drawn attention to the poor condition of Byramangala lake, a part of Vrishabhavathi valley, stretching close to 1,000 acres.</p>.<p>Once a major source of water for irrigation, the lake is now on the deathbed as it is choked with the constant inflow of sewage and industrial effluents, turning the water body with foam and weeds. </p>.<p>What's more, the lake is also encroached on all sides. Villagers also complain of mosquito menace. In some stretches, the water also emits foul odour.</p>.<p>A few farmers are being persuaded to give up their land for the proposed township, stating that whatever is being cultivated, be it fruits or vegetables, are toxic and not fit for human consumption. This is because the lake water using which they are grown is contaminated. </p>.<p>Others, however, dismissed the fears as rumours, saying that it's a ploy to make farmers surrender their land. </p>.Study flags pollution, health risks in Bengaluru's Vrishabhavathi river.<p>"Now, cancer and other diseases are everywhere. Many generations including my family is eating fruits and vegetables grown using the water of Byramangala lake. We have not faced any health issues," some farmers said. </p>.<p>Along with developing the township, the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA) has proposed to rejuvenate the entire water body.</p>.<p>Officials said special grants will be set aside to ensure the lake will remain the centre of attraction while building the township. </p>