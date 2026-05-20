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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Byramangala: A stinking lake & toxicity in crops grown with its water

What's more, the lake is also encroached on all sides. Villagers also complain of mosquito menace. In some stretches, the water also emits foul odour.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 01:52 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 01:52 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka

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