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A tranquil ashrama in Halasuru turns 125

A souvenir chronicles the ashrama’s history since the 1900s, when Swami Vivekananda’s teachings first inspired a small group in Bengaluru, writes S R Ramakrishna.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 19:48 IST
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A view of the Ramakrishna Math in Halasuru Bengaluru. DH PHOTO by PUSHKAR V
A view of the Ramakrishna Math in Halasuru Bengaluru. DH PHOTO by PUSHKAR V
Ramakrishna Math at Halasuru in Bengaluru which has completed 125 years. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
Ramakrishna Math at Halasuru in Bengaluru which has completed 125 years. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
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Published 08 April 2026, 19:48 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSpectrumHalasuru

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