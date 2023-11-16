A treasured sanctuary

Shruti Sah, a baker, marketer and co-founder of Cubbon Reads, explains why the park’s environment proved opportune for these gatherings. “Wide green expanses welcomed us to sit on the grass — it made us feel nostalgic about childhood, as we lay on the grass under the widely spread out trees, trees that showered multi-hued flowers and leaves, or as we sat against a burly tree trunk to just read,” she says. The park is well-visited by individuals who want to relax, stretch out and read because it remains widely accessible, not requiring tickets, unlike botanical parks.