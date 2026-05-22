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A walk on horror folklore at Lalbagh

It aims to combat ‘tree blindness’ (also known as ‘plant blindness’), the tendency to ignore flora and fauna in one’s environment.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 23:06 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 23:06 IST
India NewsBengaluruHorror

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