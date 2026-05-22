A walk on horror folklore at Lalbagh

<p>This Sunday, Bengaluru-based lettering artist and storyteller Abhishek Khan will host ‘Lores of Haunted Trees’, a walk exploring folklore about haunted trees, at Lalbagh. </p>.<p>It aims to combat ‘tree blindness’ (also known as ‘plant blindness’), the tendency to ignore flora and fauna in one’s environment. “Long before we started writing down our stories, we used to associate certain stories with particular trees. Perhaps haunted stories are the only ones that have survived the test of time,” Khan said. </p>.<p>He explained: “Certain species like the peepal, neem, tamarind, and banyan trees are associated with tales of horror.”</p>.Fallen Lalbagh trees find new life as wood sculptures.<p>He elaborated that these are often connected to nightmares and “unique experiences”. “The peepal tree is believed to cause sleep paralysis, while the banyan tree lore claims one would be devoured by a woman, after passing by the tree or sitting under it,” he added. </p>.<p>May 24, 7.30 am at Lalbagh. Tickets available on handjobsinc.com/bengaluru</p>