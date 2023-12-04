A weekend of wagging tails: All India Championship Dog Show held in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In the lush green expanse of the Veterinary College football ground in Hebbal, a spectacle of furry elegance unfolded over the weekend. Canine aficionados from across the country converged for the much-anticipated All India Championship Dog Show, transforming the venue into a vibrant hub of pedigree and poise.
The event saw a staggering participation of about 500 pedigreed dogs, representing over 50 diverse breeds. From the poised stance of the Great Dane to the spirited charm of the Siberian Husky, each breed presented a unique blend of beauty and breed characteristics.
The Silicon City Kennel Club, one of India’s oldest kennel clubs, proudly hosted the 127th and 128th editions of the Championship Dog Show. The Bangalore Canine Club presented the 55th and 56th editions. These clubs have been instrumental in promoting canine culture in India, with the Silicon City Kennel Club’s legacy dating back to 1932 under the patronage of the Maharaja of the erstwhile princely state of Mysore.
Canine food brands, pharmaceutical companies, and manufacturers of pet accessories from India and abroad displayed their latest products, offering insights into enhancing the quality of life for four-legged friends.
Credit: Special Arrangement
For this year’s edition, Petru Muntean from Romania, Yvonne Meintjes and Edwina Joy Thomas from Australia, and T Preetham, Mohammad Muneer Bin Jung, and Manjunath MR from India were the judges for the show.
Special breeds such as the Akita, Maltese, Schnauzer, Afghan hound, and others captivated the onlookers with their distinctive features and personalities. The event was more than a competition; it was a celebration of the special bond between humans and their canine companions.