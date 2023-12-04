A weekend of wagging tails: All India Championship Dog Show held in Bengaluru

The Silicon City Kennel Club, one of India’s oldest kennel clubs, proudly hosted the 127th and 128th editions of the Championship Dog Show. The Bangalore Canine Club presented the 55th and 56th editions. These clubs have been instrumental in promoting canine culture in India, with the Silicon City Kennel Club’s legacy dating back to 1932 under the patronage of the Maharaja of the erstwhile princely state of Mysore.