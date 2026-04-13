Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

A white elephant without connectivity: Biocon chief on new stadium

Unless there is good road and metro connectivity, it will be a white elephant,' she wrote on X, responding to reports that the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) has invited tenders for the New Bengaluru International Cricket Stadium at Suryanagar 4th Phase.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 19:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 April 2026, 19:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Follow us on :

Follow Us