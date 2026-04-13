A white elephant without connectivity: Biocon chief on new stadium
Unless there is good road and metro connectivity, it will be a white elephant,' she wrote on X, responding to reports that the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) has invited tenders for the New Bengaluru International Cricket Stadium at Suryanagar 4th Phase.
Unless there is good road and metro connectivity it will be a white elephant @DKShivakumar The metro ends far short of Anekal. The road infrastructure is primitive. So please build connectivity before stadium. https://t.co/XlvEFnErKu