AAP members ‘offer puja’ to pothole on Markham Road

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday held a protest in Shantinagar assembly constituency by offering prayers to the pothole on Markham Road. Party leaders, including Anil Nachappa, Mohan Kumar and Shivakumar Naidu, said that the 2-km stretch is witnessing frequent accidents as it is filled with potholes.
They demanded the BBMP to repair the road at the earliest. Similar protests against bad roads were held in different parts of the city, including Mahadevapura and Jayanagar.
Published 23 August 2024, 23:12 IST