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AAP protests fuel price hike at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, targets Modi-led Centre

The party demanded an immediate reduction in excise duties on petrol and diesel, withdrawal of the latest fuel price hike and urgent measures to curb inflation and provide relief to citizens.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 23:45 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 23:45 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsprotestAAPfuel price hikeFreedom Park

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