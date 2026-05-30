AAP protests fuel price hike at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, targets Modi-led Centre

<p>Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a demonstration at Freedom Park on Thursday to protest the increase in petrol and diesel prices, accusing the BJP-led Union government of burdening ordinary citizens amidst rising inflation.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters during the protest, Karnataka AAP working president Sitaram Gundappa alleged that repeated hikes in fuel prices would increase transportation costs and trigger a rise in the prices of essential commodities. He said that the rise in fuel prices would affect farmers, who depend on diesel for agricultural activities, as well as middle-class families, labourers, small traders and taxi drivers.</p>.Rs 7.52 hike in 11 Days! Karnataka Congress plans statewide protest against fuel price surge.<p>Gundappa claimed that despite a decline in international crude oil prices before the Gulf conflict, fuel prices in India had not been reduced. He accused the Centre of collecting massive revenues through excise duties and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi disclose the details of such collections to the public. He also alleged that the government had failed to control inflation and was insensitive to the concerns of common citizens.</p>.<p>AAP state organising secretary Dr Satish Kumar said the BJP had come to power promising “Achhe Din” but had instead pushed people into hardship by increasing prices and taxes. He alleged that both the Centre and state governments were favouring corporate interests while neglecting the needs of ordinary people.</p>.<p>The party demanded an immediate reduction in excise duties on petrol and diesel, withdrawal of the latest fuel price hike and urgent measures to curb inflation and provide relief to citizens.</p>.<p>Several AAP leaders including Lakshmikanth Rao, Jagadish Chandra, Shashidhar Aradhya, Ashok Mrityunjaya, Puttanna Gowda participated in the protest along with party workers.</p>