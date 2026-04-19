<p>The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest at Freedom Park on Saturday, demanding immediate financial relief for auto drivers affected by the ongoing LPG shortage.</p>.<p>Ayub Khan, president of the party’s auto unit, highlighted the difficulties faced by auto drivers in the city over the past month due to inadequate LPG supply as a result of the conflict in West Asia.</p>.<p>“Auto drivers are unable to earn a livelihood and support their families, yet the government is turning a blind eye,” he said, demanding that the state government provide immediate relief of Rs 15,000 to each affected driver. He added that while social workers and film personalities had stepped in to offer assistance, official intervention remained absent.</p>.<p>AAP working president Sitaram Gundappa accused the government of inaction despite repeated appeals. He alleged that black marketing of LPG was going unchecked and criticised the authorities for failing to take strict action. “Due to the irresponsible behaviour of the government, drivers are out protesting on the streets. If this continues, they will lose the next elections, becoming the target of the anger of lakhs of auto drivers,” he added.</p>.Auto drivers in Bengaluru struggle as LPG costs surge, supply dips.<p>Multiple auto drivers’ associations are also planning similar protests in the coming days. “We’re planning to bring two unions together to stage a large protest soon. Auto drivers across the state are being treated unfairly. We want the government to provide each impacted driver with a monthly relief package of Rs 15,000 till the LPG crisis subsides,” said C Sampath, general secretary of the Adarsha Auto Drivers Union.</p>