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AAP protests over LPG shortage, seeks relief for auto drivers

AAP working president Sitaram Gundappa accused the government of inaction despite repeated appeals.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 01:40 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 01:40 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsLPG

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