About 43% had Covid re-infection in 2023: Survey

A recent survey among around 2,000 people in Karnataka indicates that a significant percentage may have had Covid-19 infection in 2023, although the government has been reporting very few cases.
The survey was conducted by the social media platform LocalCircles. Of 2,002 participants who reported having contracted Covid-19 multiple times, 43 per cent said that they had Covid-19 symptoms or got a positive test result a subsequent time in 2023.
The results indicate that the official Covid numbers may have been vastly underreported. Among those who had multiple infections in the previous 42 months, 27 per cent said that their symptoms were as much or more severe the second time.