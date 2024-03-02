About 50 people in the Bengaluru eatery during blast, say eyewitnesses

Krishna N, who stays in a paying guest accommodation just 150 meters away from the Cafe, said he felt a tremor of sorts as soon as the blast went off at the cafe. Narayanaswamy, a petty shop owner, just 50 meters away from the cafe said he saw a thick blanket of smoke. “I ran out of my shop and thought it was a cylinder blast. But only after the police came in and the area was cordoned off did I realise that it was a bomb blast.”