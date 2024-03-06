Absconding suspect arrested over attack on RSS activist

Bengalruu: Police have arrested a 41-year-old man over the brutal attack on an RSS activist nearly four years ago in Kalasipalya, West Bengaluru.
Azhar, a native of Kolar’s Bangarpet, is the seventh person to be arrested in the case.
On December 22, 2019, six armed men came on two bikes and intercepted Varun Bhopala, an RSS activist, near Kumbaragundi Road and attacked him with deadly arms. At the time, Bhopala was returning home after participating in a pro-CAA event in front of Town Hall.
Police believe that the assailants initially planned to kill the prominent leaders who took part in the event, but later targeted a random person, who happened to be Bhopala.
Bangalore South MP L S Tejasvi Surya and Yuva Brigade founder Chakravarthy Sulibele had taken part in the event.
Following the case, Kalasipalya police opened a case of attempted murder.
Azhar allegedly absconded after the attack and eventually fled to Dubai. Police tracked him down after learning about his return to Kolar.
A senior police officer from the Chickpet division confirmed the arrest, but declined to give details.
Police earlier arrested Ifran alias Mohammed Irfan, 33; Syed Akbar alias 'Mechanic' Akbar, 46; Syed Siddique Akbar alias Syed Akbar, 30; Akbar Basha, 27; Sanaulla Sharif alias Mohammed Sana, 28; and Sadique Ul-Ameen alias 'Sound' Sadique, 39.
(Published 05 March 2024, 21:17 IST)