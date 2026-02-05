Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Access to Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur station temporarily shifted

Unreserved ticket counters have also been relocated to the temporary access point.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 20:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 20:58 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsYeshwantpur railway stationYeshwantpur

Follow us on :

Follow Us