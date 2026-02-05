<p>Bengaluru: In view of the ongoing redevelopment works at the Yeshwantpur railway station, access from the metro side has been temporarily shifted about 150 metres towards the main road near Platform No 6.</p>.Delay in renovation work deprives passengers of facilities at Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur station.<p>Unreserved ticket counters have also been relocated to the temporary access point. Passengers can use a 30-metre-wide foot overbridge located nearby to move between platforms, the South Western Railway (SWR) said.</p>.<p>To ensure smooth passenger movement, the SWR has deployed Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, set up a help desk and put up clear signage. Frequent public announcements are also being made to guide passengers, it added.</p>