<p>Bengaluru: A Class 10 student from Kolar Gold Fields, who lost her leg in a road accident while on her way to an exam, was staring at over a Rs five lakh hospital bill from a private hospital which her family could not afford, until a last-minute intervention by former minister S Suresh Kumar. He persuaded the Karnataka government to step in and cover the cost through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.</p>.<p>On March 18, Kusuma, a girl from KGF met with an accident on her way to the exam and she was ferried to the exam hall in an ambulance.</p>.<p>After coming to know of this incident, Suresh Kumar visited the girl at her residence and promised appropriate treatment. However, the girl started suffering from fever a few days later and was brought to a private hospital in Whitefield for further treatment. </p>.Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy visits temples in Mysuru; offers financial support to ailing woman.<p>After administering the treatment, the hospital on Monday gave the family of the girl a running bill of Rs five lakh. Her father, a farmer, who could not pay the bill was contemplating on paying the bill by selling his kidney. Hearing of this, the former minister visited the hospital and requested the Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, health commissioner and Chief Minister’s Media Advisor K V Prabhakar. </p>.<p>K V Prabhakar promised that the government would pay the bill through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The hospital informed the family that the girl would have to receive care for at least two days before she is discharged to be shifted to another hospital, where she could receive free treatment. The private hospital agreed to provide the treatment for free for the next two days. </p>.<p>Speaking to DH, Suresh Kumar, said, “The girl is in stable condition and I have arranged for free treatment at a different hospital from Wednesday. The father offering to sell his kidney was gut wrenching to hear and I immediately visited the hospital. Through CM’s relief fund the bill for the hospital will be paid.”</p>