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Accident-hit student from Karnataka gets assistance through CM Relief Fund

On March 18, Kusuma, a girl from KGF met with an accident on her way to the exam and she was ferried to the exam hall in an ambulance.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 23:54 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 23:54 IST
Bengaluru newsKarnatakaAccidentrelief fund

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