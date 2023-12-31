Accidents on KIA road this year at pre-Covid levels: Data

Bengaluru: Accidents on the international airport road in Bengaluru this year have hit pre-Covid levels, with fatalities matching the 2018 numbers (81), according to data from the traffic police.
Although the total number of accidents on the road this year stands at 300, just a notch below 2018’s 304, the number of people injured this year (280) is nearly 10% more than 2018 (255), data, exclusively accessed by DH, shows.
Traffic police point towards several reasons — including time of the day and road-user behaviour such as speeding and not wearing seat belt or helmet — for increasing accidents on both the flyover and the roads below that lead to the Kempegowda International Airport.
“Accidents are highest during the early hours of the day, from 3 am to 6 am, and during the night, from 7 pm to 11 pm,” M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru, told DH.
Anucheth said that fatalities this year were the highest among two vulnerable road-user groups: two-wheeler riders (46) and pedestrians (33). At least 50 per cent of the victims were residents of areas near the airport road, he added.
About 10 per cent of the fatalities this year were due to heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) speeding, he said.
Weather plays havoc
According to A Prasad, Scientist ‘D’ at IMD, Bengaluru, foggy conditions in the early hours of the day reduces visibility, which, when combined with speeding, is a dangerous combination.
“The last fortnight of December and the first fortnight of January usually see dense fog, which only lasts about an hour until sunrise, but the visibility drops to between 200 and 50 metres,” he said.
More accidents have occurred on the stretch of the road towards the airport, indicating more traffic in that direction and the possibility of vehicles travelling at a speed higher than the limit of 80 km/h.
Rate of accidents falling
According to the traffic police, nearly 60,000 vehicles travelled on the airport road in 2018, which increased to 80,000-82,000 vehicles in 2023. In that respect, the rate of accidents to the number of vehicles has fallen from 0.5 per cent to 0.375 per cent.
Rectification measures
With most of the accidents occurring at intersections or junctions, the police have set out to rectify 10 accident blackspots.
"We have fully rectified two blackspots and partially rectified two more. One such example is the Chikkasanthe Gate near Devanahalli, where we converted the blinkers to a signal on the service road, which helped bring the number of pedestrian fatalities to zero,” said Anucheth.
At the Jakkur junction, WRI India and Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety are working with the traffic police to introduce pedestrian-safety interventions.
Airport authorities have already installed speed cameras along the way.