<p>Bengaluru: Commissioner Rajendra Cholan has announced that auction proceedings will be conducted on Saturday for 40 properties located in Zone-1 and Zone-2 within the limits of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation.</p>.<p>These properties have pending property tax dues amounting to Rs 1.16 crore.</p>.<p>Property tax collected within the Bengaluru Central City Corporation limits is utilised for the development and maintenance of essential civic infrastructure and public services.</p>.<p>Under the Greater Bengaluru Administration Act, 2025, all properties within the corporation limits are required to pay property tax every financial year. In cases of non-payment, recovery procedures are carried out in accordance with the Property Tax Assessment, Collection and Management Rules, 2024.</p>.7,000 properties, with huge tax arrears, face auction in Bengaluru.<p>As per the provisions of the Act and the Rules, show-cause notices and demand notices were issued to the property tax defaulters, and sufficient time was provided for payment. In addition, periodic mobile messages were sent to property owners reminding them to clear their outstanding dues.</p>.<p>Despite multiple opportunities being provided, it has now been decided to initiate distress sale proceedings, as per the Act and Rules, against identified defaulters within the CV Raman Nagar (Zone-1) and Gandhinagar (Zone-2) limits of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation. The identified properties include 17 residential properties, 16 non-residential properties, and seven mixed-use properties, bringing the total to 40 properties.</p>.<p>The auction will be conducted under the chairmanship of the Joint Commissioners of CV Raman Nagar (Zone-1) and Gandhinagar (Zone-2), to recover the pending property tax dues from the identified defaulter properties. The auction proceedings will be held at the Conference Hall of the Commissioner’s Office, PU Building, MG Road, Bengaluru–560001.</p>.<p>Details of the identified properties have been displayed on the notice boards at the Office of the Joint Commissioner, CV Raman Nagar (Zone-1), Mayo Hall Building, Residency Road, Bengaluru–560001, and at the Office of the Joint Commissioner, Gandhinagar (Zone-2), GBA Head Office Campus, Annex Building-3, 5th Floor, NR Square, Bengaluru.</p>.<p>It is hereby informed that if the complete property tax dues are paid before the commencement of the auction process, the respective property will be removed from the auction list.</p>