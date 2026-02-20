Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Action initiated to auction 40 properties in Bengaluru for non-payment of tax

Property tax collected within the Bengaluru Central City Corporation limits is utilised for the development and maintenance of essential civic infrastructure and public services.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 19:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 19:25 IST
India NewsBengaluruauctionTax

Follow us on :

Follow Us