Activist attacked over land grab RTI application; six arrested in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Police have arrested six people for attacking an activist with bill-hook machetes in western Bengaluru’s Kengeri over an RTI application.
The suspects have been identified as Manish Mohan Poojari, 28, Shashi Kumar Reddy, 20, Krishna, 30, Satish, 44, Venugopal alias Kumaraswamy, 51, and Govindaraju KG.
Police said Nagaraj K had filed an RTI application over alleged land encroachment in Kumbalagodu by Govindaraju, which sparked a clash between them and led to the attack on the former.
Police said that while the two decided to cease hostilities, Govindaraj later changed his mind and decided to eliminate Nagaraj. He hired Krishna, a rowdy from Chandra Layout, to do the job.
Krishna roped in four more men and plotted the attack after watching Nagaraj’s routine for nearly five days.
Police sources said that on February 29, at around 1 pm, when the activist was returning from a physiotherapy session, two bike-borne assailants attacked him.
When Krishna approached the railway underpass near Kengeri, two men, who tailed him for at least 500 meters, accosted him and swung a bill-hook machete at him. Krishna suffered a deep cut to his back but immediately took a U-turn and fled the scene, according to the complaint filed by
the activist.
Police swiftly acted on the complaint and arrested all
the suspects.
An FIR has been filed at Kengeri police station under IPC sections 307 (attempted murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
(Published 10 March 2024, 23:00 IST)