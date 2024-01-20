Activist-musician fuses art and urgency in call to protect earth 

Award-winning musician and environmental activist Sushma Soma will host 'SOS: Sounds of Sustainability', which promises to be more than just a musical experience.
The event — to be held on Saturday from 6 pm onwards at No 12/2 Yeshwantpur Industrial Estate — will be a call-to-action to save our planet through simple shift in consciousness, earth-friendly choices and enhanced empathy for nature, wildlife, and the environment.
The two-and-a-half-hour performance would entail a blend of music with stories depicting the earth’s contrasting facets. It will consist of solo acts and an ensemble of musicians supporting diversity and inclusivity with the performance promising to cover a spectrum of emotions from wonderment, grief, anger, hypocrisy, and humanity’s relationship with the environment.
The event is the brainchild of Sushma and will also have a live production in collaboration with multi-percussionist and music producer Praveen Sparsh and Bharatanatyam choreographer and dancer Mythili Prakash.
Tickets are available on Insider.com.