Activist on signature campaign in Bengaluru against restrictions on protests

Bengaluru: The 'Campaign for the Right to Protest' held a signature drive in Bengaluru on Sunday, collecting 451 signatures for an open letter to the Chief Minister, demanding the right to freedom of assembly in the city.

A coalition of more than 40 progressive and democratic groups, along with activists, engaged with metro and bus commuters to raise awareness about the Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations, and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Order, 2021.

This order allows the Bengaluru city police to restrict all protests to Freedom Park and prohibits protest processions. “Moreover, the police are also arbitrarily and unconstitutionally censoring what citizens can protest about,” the letter said.