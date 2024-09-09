Activist on signature campaign in Bengaluru against restrictions on protests

Bengaluru: The 'Campaign for the Right to Protest' held a signature drive in Bengaluru on Sunday, collecting 451 signatures for an open letter to the Chief Minister, demanding the right to freedom of assembly in the city.
A coalition of more than 40 progressive and democratic groups, along with activists, engaged with metro and bus commuters to raise awareness about the Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations, and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Order, 2021.
This order allows the Bengaluru city police to restrict all protests to Freedom Park and prohibits protest processions. “Moreover, the police are also arbitrarily and unconstitutionally censoring what citizens can protest about,” the letter said.
The letter refutes the police's claim that the restriction was mandated by a Karnataka High Court order, clarifying that the court only recorded the government's statement regarding the Bengaluru police commissioner's issuance of the "undemocratic" order.
The letter demands that on September 15, International Day of Democracy, the Chief Minister reaffirm the government's commitment to democratic principles by announcing the withdrawal of the order limiting protests to Freedom Park.
It also calls for the reinstatement of the 2009 Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Public Processions (Bengaluru City) Order, which allowed protests citywide.
It also demands withdrawal of FIRs against persons exercising the right to protest and a criminal investigation into police officers involved in the violent crackdown on protesters.
Published 08 September 2024, 19:29 IST