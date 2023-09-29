Karnataka bandh successful, claims activist Vatal Nagaraj; police say situation peaceful

Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj on Friday morning was detained by the police at Town Hall where he, along with his supporters, assembled as part of the protests over the Cauvery issue. The state-wide bandh called on Friday by Nagaraj-led Kannada Okkuta, an umbrella outfit of pro-Kannada and other outfits.
"The bandh is successful," claimed Nagaraj.
Before reaching Town Hall with his sea of supporters, Vatal exited his residence wearing a burqa and holding an empty plastic water pot on his head.
Protests remain peaceful
Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda briefly oversaw the security arrangements at Town Hall.
"No untoward incidents have been reported so far," Dayananda told reporters. "We have made over 150 preventive detentions. We are detaining those who violate Section 144 of the CrPC, which is in place till Friday midnight."
Actors pledge support
Popular Kannada actors Shivarajkumar, Darshan, Upendra, Dhruva Sarja, Srinath, Vijaya Raghavendra, Sri Murali, Umashree, Girija Lokesh and others participated in a public meeting at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC).
Shops shut, public transport remains functional
In contrast to Tuesday's shutdown in Bengaluru, the majority of the shops and, hotels remained shut. Only essential services like hospitals, medical stores and ambulances continued to function.
The majority of the auto-rickshaws remained off the roads as their respective unions extended their support to the bandh.
Members of the Karnataka Auto and Taxi Drivers' Federation, which also has the support of Ola, Uber Drivers' and Owners' Association, Adarsha Auto and Taxi Drivers' Union and Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union (ARDU), attempted to protest at Town Hall before being detained by the police.
Although lesser compared to other days, the movement of private vehicles on roads in the Central Business District (CBD) was visible as many government offices were functioning.
Of the 5,602 BMTC buses in the city, 3,587 were operational, sources said. "However, the number of passengers is scarce. If the demand changes, the operation of buses will change accordingly."
As of 9 am, only 1,948 KSRTC buses were operational out of the 82 depots of the transport corporation in 15 divisions across the southern part of Karnataka, sources in the corporation said.
"The departures scheduled on a regular day of operations across these divisions are 3,253. Operations have fallen to nearly 60 per cent (59.88 per cent) of the regular scheduled departures as of 9 am.
"The depots at Mangaluru and Puttur saw 97.59 per cent and 98.92 per cent of the scheduled buses operating as usual. However, Mysuru depot saw only 7 of the 447 scheduled departures (1.5 per cent) operate as of 9 am."
Scene at the markets
The otherwise bustling KR Market was deserted on Friday morning as a few vendors, mainly those selling flowers, fruits and vegetables, were open.
"There were some customers till 7 am, especially those who had ordered the previous day," a fruit vendor said.
A flower vendor said that due to the low footfall, they were selling at a lower rate.
Cabs to the airport running uninterrupted
Passengers at the airport had no trouble getting cabs as Uber, airport taxis, all electric Blu smart mobility cab services saw a steady flow of bookings. Cab operators at the airport said that their business has dropped to 40 percent in the last one week, owing to two back to back bandhs.