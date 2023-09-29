Karnataka bandh successful, claims activist Vatal Nagaraj; police say situation peaceful

Although lesser compared to other days, the movement of private vehicles on roads in the Central Business District (CBD) was visible as many government offices were functioning.

Of the 5,602 BMTC buses in the city, 3,587 were operational, sources said. "However, the number of passengers is scarce. If the demand changes, the operation of buses will change accordingly."

As of 9 am, only 1,948 KSRTC buses were operational out of the 82 depots of the transport corporation in 15 divisions across the southern part of Karnataka, sources in the corporation said.

"The departures scheduled on a regular day of operations across these divisions are 3,253. Operations have fallen to nearly 60 per cent (59.88 per cent) of the regular scheduled departures as of 9 am.

"The depots at Mangaluru and Puttur saw 97.59 per cent and 98.92 per cent of the scheduled buses operating as usual. However, Mysuru depot saw only 7 of the 447 scheduled departures (1.5 per cent) operate as of 9 am."

Scene at the markets

The otherwise bustling KR Market was deserted on Friday morning as a few vendors, mainly those selling flowers, fruits and vegetables, were open.

"There were some customers till 7 am, especially those who had ordered the previous day," a fruit vendor said.

A flower vendor said that due to the low footfall, they were selling at a lower rate.

Cabs to the airport running uninterrupted

Passengers at the airport had no trouble getting cabs as Uber, airport taxis, all electric Blu smart mobility cab services saw a steady flow of bookings. Cab operators at the airport said that their business has dropped to 40 percent in the last one week, owing to two back to back bandhs.