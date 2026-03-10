<p>Bengaluru: A group of prominent academics, writers, and civil society members from across the state have written an open letter to the Vice-Chancellor of Azim Premji University (APU), urging the immediate withdrawal of criminal cases filed against members of the student-run ‘Spark Reading Circle’.</p>.<p>The letter, signed by over 90 individuals including writers, artists, professors and local activists, described the university’s decision to pursue police action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act, an “extreme measure”.</p>.<p>Lekha, a representative from AISA, stated that a university should not take criminal action against its own students.</p>.Azim Premji University vandalisation: 400+ academics urge varsity to withdraw FIR against Spark Reading Circle.<p>She argued that there is a clear power imbalance, noting it is unfair that the university directed a security supervisor to file the complaint against the ABVP, while the registrar himself filed the complaint against the students. She added that the university should instead protect progressive, free-thinking students trying to uphold democratic values.</p>.<p>The controversy stems from a scheduled discussion on the 1991 Kunan-Poshpora incident in Kashmir, which was organised by the reading group on February 24.</p>.<p>The situation escalated when activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) allegedly trespassed into the Sarjapura campus, vandalised property, and assaulted security personnel to protest the event, which they termed “anti-national”.</p>.<p>While the police detained the protesters, the university administration filed a separate complaint against the creators of the Spark Reading Circle Instagram page, alleging the misuse of the university’s name and the circulation of content that could “incite enmity”.</p>.<p>The signatories of the open letter argued that while universities have the right to internal disciplinary processes, invoking criminal law for a student discussion creates a chilling effect on academic freedom.</p>.<p>“Educational institutions should be spaces that encourage students to critically examine society and state policies through dialogue,” the letter stated, adding that the violence by outside groups should not lead to the criminalisation of students.</p>.<p>The University’s Student Council has also expressed concern. In a statement, the council noted that while those who forcibly entered and damaged campus property were granted bail, students who organised a peaceful gathering despite potential procedural lapses are facing non-bailable charges.</p>.<p>The APU administration has defended its stance, maintaining that the Instagram page had no official affiliation and that no prior permission was sought for the event. However, the academic community has called on the vice-chancellor to rely on internal, non-criminal mechanisms to resolve the matter.</p>