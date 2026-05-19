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Activists raise concerns over SC ruling allowing euthanasia of dangerous stray dogs

The provision allowing euthanasia of aggressive or dangerous dogs could become a tool for mass culling, activist argued.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 19:42 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 19:42 IST
India NewsBengaluruSupreme CourtStray dog attack

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