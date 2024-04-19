Activists demand better housing, employment for slum dwellers

The four-paged manifesto makes a varied set of ten demands on issues of employment, housing, health, labour and poverty. The Organisation insisted on formulating the National Urban Land Bank Policy, which would reserve 500 Acres of land in every corporation for slum dwellers.

“According to our estimates, there are more than 40 crore homeless people nationwide. If the government cannot build homes for us, it should allot a 20x30 site like it does for big corporations,” said A Narasimhamurthy, state convenor of SJK.