Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Activists disheartened by sluggish probe into bomb-maker targeting wild boars  

Despite sharing info, cops unable to trace source of explosives
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 21:30 IST

Wildlife enthusiasts are disappointed over the sluggish progress in the investigations into the activities of a crude bomb maker from Sathnur who targeted wild boars.

The 28-year-old butcher was grievously injured in an explosion as he allegedly made crude bombs to kill wild boars in Kanakapura’s Sathnur police station limits. Sathnur police had registered a suo motu case against the butcher, Anthony Sachin Kumar.

In the aftermath of the incident, wildlife enthusiast Sharath Babu shared the location from where Kumar procured the raw materials to make the crude bombs. Police, however, did not seize anything.

A police officer investigating the case refused to either confirm or deny recovering the explosives.

On the day Kumar suffered injuries, police did not find explosives at his residence.

A wildlife activist said that it was obvious from his injuries that Kumar was involved in a minor explosion.

Babu shared locations from where Kumar gathered the raw materials for the bombs and places to where all the explosives were shifted.

“Though we provided the exact locations, police have failed to seize the explosives and have not been successful in busting the source of the raw materials,” he added.

A police source said Kumar is still in hospital under doctors’ supervision.

(Published 25 August 2023, 21:30 IST)
